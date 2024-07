Pelosi says it's Biden's decision on if he should stay in or drop out of 2024 race "It's up to the president to decide if he is going to run," former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said when asked on MSNBC Wednesday if President Biden should end his reelection campaign. "Time is running short," Pelosi continued. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion has more on Pelosi's comments and Mr. Biden's intentions.