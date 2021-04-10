Peggy Noonan on writing speeches for presidents, 2016 campaigns Wall Street Journal columnist and CBS News contributor Peggy Noonan is one of the most well-known voices in American politics. She got her start at CBS News as a producer and writer, then became a speechwriter for President Ronald Reagan. The best-selling author helped Reagan find the words on monumental days like when the space shuttle Challenger exploded. Noonan joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss her ninth book, “The Time of Our Lives,” a collection of her essays, columns and speeches.