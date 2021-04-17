Live

Peggy Noonan: General election is Trump's to lose

The Wall Street Journal's Peggy Noonan joined CBSN in New York to discuss the possible outcome of a Trump-Clinton showdown this November. She says Donald Trump's momentum is giving him a serious shot in the general election.
