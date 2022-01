Pediatric cases on the rise as Omicron variant spreads The Food and Drug Administration has approved booster shots for kids ages 12 to 15 and immunocompromised children ages 5 to 11, in response to the Omicron variant, which is driving infection surges in the U.S. Dr. Dyan Hes, founder of Gramercy Pediatrics, joins CBSN to discuss the latest coronavirus headlines.