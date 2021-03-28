Live

Paul Revere and Sam Adams hid this time capsule

The Massachusetts State House has uncovered a piece of history. Crews dug up an 18th century time capsule that may have been buried by Sam Adams and Paul Revere. Bree Sison of WBZ Boston tells CBSN the story.
