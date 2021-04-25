Paul Manafort: Trump transition has been "very aggressive, positive event" Paul Manafort replaced fired campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and guided the Trump campaign through the Republican convention. Manafort then resigned, two months after taking over amid questions about his alleged business ties in Russia and Ukraine. Manafort joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the Trump transition -- including the consideration of Mitt Romney to be secretary of state -- and explains why he left the Trump campaign.