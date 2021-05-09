Live

Watch CBSN Live

Pastor responds to accusation of sexual assault

A Tennessee pastor apologized to his congregation for a past "sexual incident." But his accuser, a woman who says he assaulted her when she was 17, says she feels like his apology was "somewhat half-hearted."
