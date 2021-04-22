Live

Watch CBSN Live

Passage: Playwright Edward Albee

Playwright Edward Albee, who died at his home in Montauk, N.Y. last week at age 88, won a Tony Award for his blazing 1962 play, "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" Charles Osgood looks back on the writer who challenged theatergoers like few others.
