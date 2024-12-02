Watch CBS News

Parts of New York buried under 50 inches of snow

Dangerous wintry weather is hitting the Great Lakes region, where snow totals are approaching six feet — and it's still coming down. Meanwhile, the eastern half of the country is shivering from a blast of arctic air. Rob Marciano has more.
