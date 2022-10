Parkland families stunned by jury's recommendation of life in prison for gunman A Florida jury spared Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz from the death penalty, instead recommending he spend the rest of his life in prison without parole. The decision left many victims' families angry, confused and deeply disappointed. CBS News' John Dickerson speaks with Tony Montalto, whose daughter Gina was one of the 17 people killed in the 2018 shooting.