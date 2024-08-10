Watch CBS News

Parisian artist creates 3-D grafitti

A Parisian artist is going viral for his unique, 3-D grafitti. His work has been featured during the Olympics, and now, he plans on continuing the attention-grabbing projects that have already become collector's items.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.