Live

Watch CBSN Live

Parents arrested, charged in Virginia boy's death

The parents of Noah Thomas, a 5-year-old Virginia boy who was found dead in a septic tank, have been arrested and charged with abuse and neglect. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers and Carter Evans give an update on the case.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.