Panel on social prejudice and leadership The 2020 Reykjavík Global Forum - Women Leaders hosted a panel discussion on the effects of social prejudice on power and the perception of leadership. Panelists included: Atsushi Sunami, president of Sasakawa Peace Foundation; Hafsat Abiola, president of Women in Africa; Hiltrud Werner, member of the board of management for integrity and legal affairs for Volkswagen AG. The panel was chaired by Michelle Harrison, global CEO of Kantar Public.