Pakistan vows retaliation after India missile strikes India fired missiles into Pakistan and Pakistani-administered Kashmir early Wednesday, raising tensions between the two countries. The strikes came after a gunman killed 26 people, mostly Indian Hindu tourists, in a popular meadow in Kashmir in late April. India blamed Pakistan for backing the attack, something that Islamabad has denied. CBS News' Arshad Zargar has the latest on the attack, and Natalie Brand has more on the White House's response.