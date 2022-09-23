CBS News App
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
As Russians flee, Putin looks set to escalate his Ukraine war
Riggleman: White House switchboard called a Capitol rioter on January 6
Hurricane Fiona takes aim at Canada after pounding Bermuda
QAnon follower Doug Jensen convicted on all Jan. 6 charges
Video shows train hit police car with woman handcuffed in back seat
3 killed in shooting at house; suspected gunman found dead inside after fire
CDC now tracking rise of BF.7 and BA.2.75 COVID variants nationwide
Florida's DeSantis declares state of emergency over Tropical Depression 9
Federer loses doubles match with Nadal, last of his career
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovation and Disruption Leaders
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Pakistan facing urgent humanitarian crisis
The United Nations is warning of a health disaster in portions of Pakistan that were hit by deadly floods. Joe English, an emergency communication specialist at UNICEF, joined CBS News' Catherine Herridge to discuss the dire situation.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On