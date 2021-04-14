Live

Watch CBSN Live

Pacific storms slam California

The state of California has been in dire need of rain for years. This weekend, they're finally getting some -- but it may prove to be too much. As Danielle Nottingham reports, nearly three inches of rain fell near Sacramento in 24 hours.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.