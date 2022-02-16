Live

P.J. O'Rourke: The 1994 60 Minutes interview

P.J. O’Rourke has died from lung cancer complications. He was 74. In 1994, the political satirist and bestselling author told Steve Kroft about his style of taking middle-aged, Midwestern sensibilities and observations to different places.
