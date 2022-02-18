Live

Watch CBS News

Our American Village: Doc's Cake Shop

A Brooklyn baker, self-proclaimed as the "doctor of cakes," mixes together sweet recipes. From banana pudding to red velvet cake, Doc's Cake Shop's Darrell Darwood specializes in southern style treats.
