Ossoff holds large lead in reelection bid, as Georgia governor's race is deadlocked, new poll finds New AARP polling out of Georgia offers competing states in two elections, with Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff holding a nine-point lead in his reelection bid over GOP Rep. Mike Collins, and Democrat Keishia Lance Bottoms slightly ahead of Republican Rick Jackson in the governor's race, but within the margin of error. NOTUS reporter Kadia Goba and Atlanta Journal-Constitution Washington bureau chief Tia Mitchell join to discuss.