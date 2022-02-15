Live

Orchestra hopes to erase stigma of mental illness

Ronald Braunstein, who was once a music director at The Juilliard School, created his own orchestra for musicians with mental illness after he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. He hopes to end the stigma around mental illness. Nancy Chen reports.
