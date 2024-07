Opening statements to begin in Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial Opening statements are expected Wednesday in Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial in New Mexico. In October of 2021, the actor was holding a prop gun that went off, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie "Rust." He has pleaded not guilty, saying he did not pull the trigger. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman previews the trial.