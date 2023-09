Open: This is "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Sept. 17, 2023 This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," days after the Big Three go on strike at the same time for the first time in history, we talk to United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain and Rep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan. Plus, Republican House intelligence chair Mike Turner of Ohio and Democratic Senate intelligence chair Mark Warner of Virginia.