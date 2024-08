Open: This is "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," August 4, 2024 On "Face the Nation" this week, as a new CBS News poll finds Kamala Harris has reset the race against Trump and the Biden administration secures the release of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and others, moderator Ed O'Keefe talks with GOP Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain, deputy national security adviser Jon Finer and Wall Street Journal assistant editor Paul Beckett.