Only 4% of all COVID vaccine doses administered in U.S. went to long-term care facility residents As millions of Americans get vaccinated against the coronavirus nationwide, one vulnerable population has been largely underserved. CBS News spoke to the executive director of a long-term care facility for seniors in Northern California, which lost 13 of its residents at the beginning of the pandemic. She says getting her residents vaccinated has been challenging and says she has not received any help from the federal vaccination program. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.