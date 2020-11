One million new COVID-19 cases confirmed in U.S. in past week COVID-19 is surging across the country, with the U.S. recording another one million new confirmed cases in just the past week. As the virus shows no signs of slowing down and the economic toll deepens, President Trump spent Sunday playing golf for the second straight weekend. CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joined “CBSN AM” with the latest.