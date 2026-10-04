Michael Lewis' "Blockers": Profiling government workers The latest book by bestselling author Michael Lewis ("The Big Short," "Moneyball") is "Blockers," which profiles federal workers targeted by President Trump and his mega-donor Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). "Sunday Morning" national correspondent Robert Costa talks with Lewis about why Americans may not understand the value of government workers, and with a former IRS attorney who says she was alarmed about a DOGE effort to acquire taxpayer information.