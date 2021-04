On The Trail: Petrified Forest National Park At Petrified Forest National Park in Arizona, there can be found an abundance of fossilized wood dating back hundreds of millions of years, lining the trails and topping the hillsides. Although it's illegal, many visitors steal this beautiful wood from the park. But surprisingly, a lot of it has been returned, with apologetic notes! Conor Knighton explores the stories attached to the park and its alleged "curse."