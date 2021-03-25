Live

On the hunt for suspect in Pa. trooper ambush

Police say Eric Frein, the man who ambushed two state troopers, is a survivalist who has talked of committing mass murder. On Wednesday, grim faced officers geared up for a sixth day of searching a dense forest. Don Dahler reports.
