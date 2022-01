Omicron slows in parts of the U.S. while L.A. sees highest death rate in 10 months The Omicron surge is slowing in parts of the U.S., but Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president, warns the variant may not be the end of the pandemic. The COVID death rate in Los Angeles County is the highest it's been in 10 months. Dr. Jerry Abraham, director of vaccine programs at Kedren Health in Los Angeles, joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero with more.