Ohio's Jon Husted to fill JD Vance's Senate seat

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced he wants Lt. Gov. Jon Husted to fill Vice President-elect JD Vance's Senate seat. This comes after reports emerged of Vivek Ramaswamy, a Donald Trump ally, possibly being chosen for the role in Congress.
