Ohio primary voters choosing nominee for U.S. Senate seat in test of Trump's clout The 2022 primaries kick off with Ohio voters heading to the polls to pick their nominees for key races, including the U.S. Senate. The GOP primary will also test former President Donald Trump's influence over the party with his endorsement of author J.D. Vance. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins "CBS News Mornings" from an Ohio polling place with the latest.