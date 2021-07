Officials warn of a surge in U.S. COVID-19 cases among youth CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca reports on the surge of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., particularly cases of the Delta variant among youth. Dr. Susannah Hills, a pediatric airway surgeon and assistant professor of ENT at New York Presbyterian/Columbia University, joined CBSN to discuss the latest on COVID-19 and how parents can keep their unvaccinated children safe.