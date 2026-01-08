Officials say U.S. to control money from oil sales as two more Venezuela-linked tankers seized U.S. forces on Wednesday seized two oil tankers, one in the North Atlantic and the other in the Caribbean, as part of the Trump administration's blockade of Venezuela's oil exports. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the U.S. will take between 30 million and 50 million barrels of oil and sell it in the marketplace. He said the money "will then be handled in such a way that we will control how it is dispersed in a way that benefits the Venezuelan people, not corruption, not the regime."