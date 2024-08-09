Watch CBS News

Officials prepare for possible DNC retaliatory attacks after Trump attempted assassination

A threat assessment issued by the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and other agencies details concerns of potential attacks while 50,000 visitors are expected to attend the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. CBS News homeland security reporter Nicole Sganga reports on one specific line in the bulletin related to potential retaliatory attacks for the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump.
