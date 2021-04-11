Live

Officer takes stand in Freddie Gray trial

The first of six Baltimore police officers on trial for the death of Freddie Gray took the stand to tell his side of the story Wed. Officer William Porter has been charged with manslaughter. Chip Reid has more.
