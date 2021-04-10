Live

Obama tries to put human face on refugee fight

President Obama continued the political debate over the global refugee crisis from the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur. He has been defending his decision to resettle 10,000 Syrians in the U.S. Margaret Brennan reports.
