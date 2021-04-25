Obama orders probe into Russia's involvement in U.S. election Hours before the Washington Post published a report alleging that Russia tried to help Donald Trump get elected, President Obama ordered an investigation of Russia's involvement in the U.S. election. Mr. Obama wants intelligence agencies to look into increased malicious cyber activity that took place around the time of the election. James Norton, president and founder of cyber security firm Play-Action Strategies, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss what the investigation might uncover.