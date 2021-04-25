Live

Watch CBSN Live

Obama orders probe into Russia's involvement in U.S. election

Hours before the Washington Post published a report alleging that Russia tried to help Donald Trump get elected, President Obama ordered an investigation of Russia's involvement in the U.S. election. Mr. Obama wants intelligence agencies to look into increased malicious cyber activity that took place around the time of the election. James Norton, president and founder of cyber security firm Play-Action Strategies, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss what the investigation might uncover.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.