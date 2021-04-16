Live

Watch CBSN Live

Obama on call with Putin, Syria and foreign policy doctrine

There are calls to re-start Syrian peace talks after opposition leaders asked for a timeout. Increased fighting in Syria in recent days indicates a possible crumbling of the partial cease-fire, brokered by the United States and Russia in February. President Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone Monday about the crisis. “CBS This Morning” co-host Charlie Rose interviewed the president at the White House, just after the call.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.