Obama on call with Putin, Syria and foreign policy doctrine There are calls to re-start Syrian peace talks after opposition leaders asked for a timeout. Increased fighting in Syria in recent days indicates a possible crumbling of the partial cease-fire, brokered by the United States and Russia in February. President Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone Monday about the crisis. “CBS This Morning” co-host Charlie Rose interviewed the president at the White House, just after the call.