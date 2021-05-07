Where does nuclear power fit in as the U.S. begins moving away from fossil fuels President Biden aims to cut the country's carbon emissions by half by 2030, and move to a net-zero carbon economy by 2050. Central to that plan is investments in renewable energy sources, like wind, solar and hydroelectric power. But what about nuclear power? Jacopo Buongiorno, a professor of nuclear science and engineering at MIT, joins CBSN to discuss the future of nuclear power in the U.S. and how it could help the country move away from fossil fuels.