North Korea drops out of 2021 Tokyo Olympics

North Korea has announced it will not send athletes to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The East Asian country is pointing to coronavirus concerns in its decision to skip the summer games, foreign correspondent Lucy Craft reports for CBSN.
