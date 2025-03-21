Race for North Carolina Supreme Court seat still unresolved It's been over four months since Election Day, and the race for a North Carolina Supreme Court seat is still unresolved as one candidate claims in a lawsuit that more than 65,000 ballots were illegally cast. After several recounts, incumbent North Carolina Supreme Court Associate Justice Allison Riggs, a Democrat, has a 734-vote lead over Republican State Court of Appeals Judge Jefferson Griffin. Riggs joins "America Decides" to discuss why her challenger is trying to get tens of thousands of ballots thrown out.