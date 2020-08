North Carolina man overcomes speech loss to sing for wife on anniversary Joe and Sharon Korst of Raleigh, North Carolina have always celebrated their anniversary with a Kenny Rogers tune called "Beautiful, All That You Could Be." This year, Joe suffered a series of strokes that left him with a severe loss for language -- but he defied the odds to sing the tune for his beloved wife of 63 years. Steve Hartman reports on this week's "On The Road."