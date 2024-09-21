Watch CBS News

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson faces calls to drop out of gubernatorial race

North Carolina Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson is facing calls to drop out of the race and resign from his position as lieutenant governor after CNN uncovered disturbing posts he allegedly made online. The deadline to replace him on the ballot has passed, but some Republicans are worried he could drag down other GOP candidates running in North Carolina. He will not be in attendance at a Trump rally today.
