Nonprofit provides financial advice to minority communities amid pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has disproportionally affected minority communities, both in terms of confirmed COVID-19 cases and in the pandemic’s economic impact. About 36% of African American households report losing a job, taking a pay cut or both. That’s compared to 29% of white households. Operation Hope is a nonprofit providing financial literacy and empowerment to under-served communities and its founder and CEO, John Hope Bryant, has advised three U.S. presidents. He joins “CBS This Morning” to talk about his organization for our series, “Financial Fallout.”
