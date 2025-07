Nominations for Bove and Pirro advance after Maurene Comey fired The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday advanced Jeanine Pirro's nomination for top D.C. prosecutor and Emil Bove's nomination to be a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit. Meanwhile, federal prosecutor Maurene Comey, the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey, has been fired. CBS News justice correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports.