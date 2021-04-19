No reprieve from N.J. student loan program even after death Only on "CBS This Morning," the woman in charge of New Jersey's student loan program defends her agency against accusations it's out of control. The Higher Education Student Assistance Authority, also known as HESAA, is being accused of driving families into financial ruin when borrowers become sick, lose their jobs, or even die. Michelle Miller speaks with one mother being forced to pay back her son's student loans, more than a year after he was murdered.