No evidence Biden team replied to Iranian hackers, officials say Federal officials have accused Iranian hackers of sending information stolen from the Trump campaign to the Biden campaign in an effort to interfere with the 2024 election. The FBI and other federal agencies claimed unsolicited emails were sent to people associated with the president's campaign in June and July before he dropped out of the race, but that there's no evidence any of the recipients responded. CBS News homeland security and justice reporter Nicole Sganga has the details.