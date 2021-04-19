Live

Watch CBSN Live

No clear motive in Nice, France, attack

A day after 84 people were killed and 200 were injured in Nice, France, there's still no clear motive for the attack. The attack consisted of a man driving a truck into a crowd celebrating Bastille Day. Elizabeth Palmer has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.