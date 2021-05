No charges for deputies in Andrew Brown Jr. shooting A North Carolina prosecutor says no criminal charges will be brought against the sheriff's deputies who shot and killed Andrew Brown Jr. in April. District Attorney Andrew Womble said during a news conference Tuesday that the deputies were "justified" in the fatal shooting. CBS News' Jeff Pegues has the latest on the decision and joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to explain how the community in Elizabeth City is reacting.