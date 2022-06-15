Nixon’s America and secret slush funds: the beginnings of a scandal revealed In this exclusive clip from the upcoming CBS documentary "Watergate: High Crimes in the White House," 60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl and Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, the tenacious Washington Post reporters who became role models for investigative journalists everywhere, relive how their revelations exposed a scheme of inconceivable abuse of power by a president bent on destroying his enemies. We also hear from members of President Richard Nixon's reelection campaign who recall a secret slush fund used for break-ins and dirty tricks. Revisit the infamous scandal that took down Nixon's presidency in this new documentary premiering on Friday, June 17 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. It will also be available to stream on the CBS News app and Paramount+.